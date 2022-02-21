Orbital Energy Group (OEG) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Orbital Energy Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

16.4% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -64.44% -59.90% -27.58% Orbital Energy Group Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $38.41 million -$27.45 million -1.34 Orbital Energy Group Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.91

Orbital Energy Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Energy Group. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orbital Energy Group Competitors 74 327 446 20 2.48

Orbital Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 823.08%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Orbital Energy Group rivals beat Orbital Energy Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana. The Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services segment provides personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. The Other segment represents the remaining activities that are not included as part of the other reportable segments and represent corporate activity. The company was founded on April 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.