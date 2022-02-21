Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ORA opened at $65.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.