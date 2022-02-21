Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ORA opened at $65.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.