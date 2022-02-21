Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

