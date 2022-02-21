Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

