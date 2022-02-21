Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.64.

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

