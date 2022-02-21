ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2,439.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.79 or 1.00127057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00364631 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

