Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 417,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. Paya has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.60.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
