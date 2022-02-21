Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 417,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. Paya has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.60.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

