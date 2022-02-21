Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PEB stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.