Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) vs. Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head to Head Analysis

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.5% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 7.22% 13.64% 2.56% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.58 billion 2.24 -$669.50 million $2.31 20.46 Great Eagle $1.33 billion 1.46 -$1.12 billion N/A N/A

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penn National Gaming and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 7 12 0 2.63 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $72.95, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Great Eagle on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor. The South segment operates properties including 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, and Boomtown Biloxi. The West segment includes Ameristar Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, and M Resort. The Midwest segment consists of properties including Ameristar Council Bluffs, Argosy Casino Alton, and Argosy Casino Riverside. The Other segment manages properties including Freehold Raceway, Retama Park Racetrack, and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club. The company was founded by Peter M. Carlino in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

