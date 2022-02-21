Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

