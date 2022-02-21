Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $25.29.
About Pennon Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.