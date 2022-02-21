Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

