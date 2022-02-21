Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Ping Identity worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PING. Man Group plc increased its position in Ping Identity by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $10,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PING shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE PING opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

