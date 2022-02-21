Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
