Piper Sandler Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $153.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

