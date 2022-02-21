Piper Sandler Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

MTTR opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Matterport has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

