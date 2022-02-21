PirateCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $310,655.72 and $58.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

