Playcent (PCNT) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $93,915.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00037597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00107597 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

