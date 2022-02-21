PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PHI opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 30.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

