PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
NYSE PHI opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
