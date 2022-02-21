Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.21.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.