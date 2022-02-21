Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,337,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CMS Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 964,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,855,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 168.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 195,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

