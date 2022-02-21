Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 37.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in PetMed Express by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

