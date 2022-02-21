Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 252,994 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,994 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $83,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,819 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

