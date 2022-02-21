Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 766,986 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,986 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $951,710,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,722,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,716,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,388,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.