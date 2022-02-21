Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,209 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8,681.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.