Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,670 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Telos by 48.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Telos by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $676.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

