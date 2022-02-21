Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $124,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

