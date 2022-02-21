Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $166,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

