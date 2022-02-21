Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 33,262 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.