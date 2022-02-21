Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $147,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $189.34 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $187.94 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

