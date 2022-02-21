Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

WOR opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

