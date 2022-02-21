PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.10 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

