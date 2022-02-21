Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.37 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

