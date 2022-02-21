Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 22,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

