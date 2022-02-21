Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. 3,219,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,585. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

