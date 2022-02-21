Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $63.83.
In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,434 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.