Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,434 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pulmonx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

