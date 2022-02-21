Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

