Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

