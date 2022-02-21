Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MRC Global Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 894,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MRC Global by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

