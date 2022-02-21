Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

