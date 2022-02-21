Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of HST opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

