Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $112.46 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

