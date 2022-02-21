Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Truist Financial

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.24.

NYSE:BURL opened at $221.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

