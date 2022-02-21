Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.48.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.20. 1,363,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,603. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

