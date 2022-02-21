QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $206,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

