Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $756.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

