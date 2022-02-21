R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RRD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

