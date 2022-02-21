R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE RRD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.