Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,362,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

