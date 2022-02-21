Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $795,472.60 and $27,639.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.29 or 0.06947042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00288380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00784466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00069789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00409610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00221349 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,471,623 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.