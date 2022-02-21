Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

HCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.63. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$29.84 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

